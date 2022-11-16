MTNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore, down 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 287.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.07 crore in September 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 653.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in September 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 67.32 crore in September 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.