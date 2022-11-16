 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore, down 23.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 287.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.07 crore in September 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 653.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in September 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 67.32 crore in September 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.21 235.83 287.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.21 235.83 287.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.04 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 131.99 138.78 119.37
Depreciation 180.32 180.03 187.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 159.64
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.99 176.21 61.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -293.24 -259.24 -239.77
Other Income 137.18 149.51 119.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -156.06 -109.72 -120.22
Interest 581.01 540.12 532.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -737.07 -649.84 -653.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -737.07 -649.84 -653.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -737.07 -649.84 -653.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -737.07 -649.84 -653.21
Equity Share Capital 630.00 630.00 630.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.70 -10.32 -10.37
Diluted EPS -11.70 -10.32 -10.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -737.04 -10.32 -10.37
Diluted EPS -11.70 -10.32 -10.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am