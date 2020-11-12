MTNL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 321.26 crore, down 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.26 crore in September 2020 down 13.01% from Rs. 369.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 573.40 crore in September 2020 up 39.63% from Rs. 949.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.85 crore in September 2020 up 174.35% from Rs. 220.37 crore in September 2019.

MTNL shares closed at 9.50 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.80% over the last 12 months.