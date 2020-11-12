MTNL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 321.26 crore, down 13.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 321.26 crore in September 2020 down 13.01% from Rs. 369.32 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 573.40 crore in September 2020 up 39.63% from Rs. 949.80 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.85 crore in September 2020 up 174.35% from Rs. 220.37 crore in September 2019.
MTNL shares closed at 9.50 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.80% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|321.26
|352.07
|369.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|321.26
|352.07
|369.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.61
|156.07
|601.40
|Depreciation
|227.51
|232.79
|245.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|114.14
|123.17
|167.20
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.82
|53.85
|60.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-188.82
|-213.81
|-705.55
|Other Income
|125.16
|103.17
|239.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.66
|-110.64
|-466.25
|Interest
|509.74
|525.77
|483.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-573.40
|-636.41
|-949.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-573.40
|-636.41
|-949.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-573.40
|-636.41
|-949.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-573.40
|-636.41
|-949.80
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.26
|-10.10
|-15.08
|Diluted EPS
|-9.26
|-10.10
|-15.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.26
|-10.10
|-15.08
|Diluted EPS
|-9.26
|-10.10
|-15.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am