MTNL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.95 crore, down 26.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.95 crore in March 2022 down 26.08% from Rs. 296.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 598.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 600.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.56 crore in March 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 138.63 crore in March 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 21.85 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.