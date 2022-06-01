 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTNL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.95 crore, down 26.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.95 crore in March 2022 down 26.08% from Rs. 296.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 598.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 600.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.56 crore in March 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 138.63 crore in March 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 21.85 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.95 279.06 296.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.95 279.06 296.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.05 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 147.20 137.43 34.28
Depreciation 183.60 189.20 208.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 199.94 138.89 228.43
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.86 37.36 50.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -339.70 -223.87 -224.90
Other Income 279.66 113.05 155.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -60.04 -110.82 -69.75
Interest 538.04 552.30 531.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -598.08 -663.12 -600.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -598.08 -663.12 -600.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -598.08 -663.12 -600.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -598.08 -663.12 -600.82
Equity Share Capital 630.00 630.00 630.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.49 -10.53 -9.54
Diluted EPS -9.49 -10.53 -9.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.49 -10.53 -9.54
Diluted EPS -9.49 -10.53 -9.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam #MTNL #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:46 am
