MTNL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 536.84 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 536.84 crore in March 2019 up 9.04% from Rs. 492.35 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.51 crore in March 2019 up 16.07% from Rs. 900.20 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.75 crore in March 2019 up 72.65% from Rs. 247.71 crore in March 2018.
MTNL shares closed at 9.80 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.44% returns over the last 6 months and -41.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|536.84
|514.20
|492.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|536.84
|514.20
|492.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|5.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|486.90
|577.26
|601.44
|Depreciation
|240.65
|245.76
|258.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|189.72
|163.91
|239.23
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.43
|103.51
|61.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-456.86
|-576.24
|-673.91
|Other Income
|148.46
|177.92
|167.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-308.40
|-398.32
|-506.24
|Interest
|447.11
|434.24
|394.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-755.51
|-832.56
|-900.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-755.51
|-832.56
|-900.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-755.51
|-832.56
|-900.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.42
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-755.51
|-832.56
|-900.20
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.99
|-13.21
|-14.29
|Diluted EPS
|-11.99
|-13.21
|-14.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.99
|-13.21
|-14.29
|Diluted EPS
|-11.99
|-13.21
|-14.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited