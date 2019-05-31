MTNL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 536.84 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.84 crore in March 2019 up 9.04% from Rs. 492.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.51 crore in March 2019 up 16.07% from Rs. 900.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.75 crore in March 2019 up 72.65% from Rs. 247.71 crore in March 2018.

MTNL shares closed at 9.80 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.44% returns over the last 6 months and -41.32% over the last 12 months.