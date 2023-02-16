 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MTNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore, down 27.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore in December 2022 down 27.19% from Rs. 279.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 778.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 663.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 109.94% from Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 203.19 220.21 279.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 203.19 220.21 279.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.15 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.54 131.99 137.43
Depreciation 178.04 180.32 189.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 138.89
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.83 200.99 37.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -312.24 -293.24 -223.87
Other Income 126.41 137.18 113.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -185.83 -156.06 -110.82
Interest 592.21 581.01 552.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -778.04 -737.07 -663.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -778.04 -737.07 -663.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -778.04 -737.07 -663.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -778.04 -737.07 -663.12
Equity Share Capital 630.00 630.00 630.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.35 -11.70 -10.53
Diluted EPS -12.35 -11.70 -10.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.35 -11.70 -10.53
Diluted EPS -12.35 -11.70 -10.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited