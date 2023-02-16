MTNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore, down 27.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore in December 2022 down 27.19% from Rs. 279.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 778.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 663.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 109.94% from Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021.
MTNL shares closed at 22.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -10.02% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|203.19
|220.21
|279.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|203.19
|220.21
|279.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.15
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|128.54
|131.99
|137.43
|Depreciation
|178.04
|180.32
|189.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|138.89
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.83
|200.99
|37.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-312.24
|-293.24
|-223.87
|Other Income
|126.41
|137.18
|113.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-185.83
|-156.06
|-110.82
|Interest
|592.21
|581.01
|552.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-778.04
|-737.07
|-663.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-778.04
|-737.07
|-663.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-778.04
|-737.07
|-663.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-778.04
|-737.07
|-663.12
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.35
|-11.70
|-10.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.35
|-11.70
|-10.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.35
|-11.70
|-10.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.35
|-11.70
|-10.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited