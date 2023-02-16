English
    MTNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore, down 27.19% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore in December 2022 down 27.19% from Rs. 279.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 778.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 663.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 109.94% from Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021.

    MTNL shares closed at 22.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -10.02% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.19220.21279.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.19220.21279.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.150.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost128.54131.99137.43
    Depreciation178.04180.32189.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----138.89
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.83200.9937.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-312.24-293.24-223.87
    Other Income126.41137.18113.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-185.83-156.06-110.82
    Interest592.21581.01552.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-778.04-737.07-663.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-778.04-737.07-663.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-778.04-737.07-663.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-778.04-737.07-663.12
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.35-11.70-10.53
    Diluted EPS-12.35-11.70-10.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.35-11.70-10.53
    Diluted EPS-12.35-11.70-10.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

