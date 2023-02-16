MTNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore, down 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore in December 2022 down 27.19% from Rs. 279.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 778.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 663.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 109.94% from Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 22.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -10.02% over the last 12 months.