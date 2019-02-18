MTNL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 514.20 crore, down 11.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 514.20 crore in December 2018 down 11.36% from Rs. 580.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 832.56 crore in December 2018 down 30.29% from Rs. 639.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 152.56 crore in December 2018 down 976.64% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2017.
MTNL shares closed at 11.95 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|514.20
|444.12
|580.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|514.20
|444.12
|580.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|577.26
|572.83
|612.95
|Depreciation
|245.76
|246.05
|238.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|163.91
|158.87
|158.22
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.51
|79.83
|95.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-576.24
|-613.46
|-525.01
|Other Income
|177.92
|177.13
|272.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-398.32
|-436.33
|-252.49
|Interest
|434.24
|422.72
|386.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-832.56
|-859.05
|-639.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-832.56
|-859.05
|-639.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-832.56
|-859.05
|-639.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-832.56
|-859.05
|-639.01
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.21
|-13.64
|-10.14
|Diluted EPS
|-13.21
|-13.64
|-10.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.21
|-13.64
|-10.14
|Diluted EPS
|-13.21
|-13.64
|-10.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited