MTNL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 514.20 crore, down 11.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.20 crore in December 2018 down 11.36% from Rs. 580.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 832.56 crore in December 2018 down 30.29% from Rs. 639.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 152.56 crore in December 2018 down 976.64% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2017.

MTNL shares closed at 11.95 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.12% over the last 12 months.