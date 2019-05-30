App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

MTNL Q4 loss narrows to Rs 755.5 crore

The crisis-ridden company had posted loss of over Rs 900 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) Thursday reported narrowing of its standalone loss for the three months ended March 2019 to Rs 755.51 crore, helped by lower expenses.

The crisis-ridden company had posted loss of over Rs 900 crore in the corresponding period last year.

MTNL's revenue from operations stood at Rs 536.8 crore for the fourth quarter, up 9 per cent as compared with Rs 492.3 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The telecom PSU's total expenses reduced 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,440.8 crore.

However, consolidated loss widened to about Rs 3,388 crore for the full year ended March 2019 from Rs 2,970.9 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations during the same period fell over 15 per cent to Rs 2,085.41 crore.

"The networth of the company has been fully eroded; the company has incurred net cash loss during the current year ended 31.03.2019 as well as in the previous year and the current liabilities exceeded the current assets substantially," the filing said.

"However, the standalone and the consolidated...financial statements are prepared on going concern basis in view of the company being a government company and Department of Telecommunication taking up the case of revival of the company for government approval," it added.
First Published on May 30, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd #MTNL #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.