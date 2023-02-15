 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MTNL Q3 consolidated loss widens to Rs 775.5 crore

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

The consolidated revenue from operations of MTNL dropped by 25 percent to Rs 227.41 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 303.56 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

State-owned MTNL on Wednesday posted a widening of consolidated loss at Rs 775.5 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 659.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations of MTNL dropped by 25 percent to Rs 227.41 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 303.56 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The finance cost of the company increased by 7 percent to Rs 592.24 crore in the October-December 2022 quarter as against Rs 552.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

PTI
TAGS: #earnings #MTNL #quarterly result #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2023 09:05 pm