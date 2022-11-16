MTNL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore, down 22.18% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 237.92 250.72 305.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 237.92 250.72 305.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.10 1.10 1.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 132.98 139.75 120.21 Depreciation 183.65 183.29 190.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 215.07 189.65 234.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -294.88 -263.07 -241.31 Other Income 137.43 149.83 119.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -157.45 -113.24 -122.00 Interest 581.04 540.15 533.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -738.49 -653.39 -655.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -738.49 -653.39 -655.00 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -738.49 -653.39 -655.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -738.49 -653.39 -655.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.50 0.32 0.44 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -737.99 -653.07 -654.56 Equity Share Capital 630.00 630.00 630.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.71 -10.37 -10.39 Diluted EPS -11.71 -10.37 -10.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -738.49 -10.37 -10.39 Diluted EPS -11.71 -10.37 -10.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited