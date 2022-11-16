 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTNL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore, down 22.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore in September 2022 down 22.18% from Rs. 305.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.99 crore in September 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 654.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 68.84 crore in September 2021. MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations237.92250.72305.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations237.92250.72305.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.101.101.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost132.98139.75120.21
Depreciation183.65183.29190.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses215.07189.65234.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-294.88-263.07-241.31
Other Income137.43149.83119.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-157.45-113.24-122.00
Interest581.04540.15533.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-738.49-653.39-655.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-738.49-653.39-655.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-738.49-653.39-655.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-738.49-653.39-655.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.500.320.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-737.99-653.07-654.56
Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.71-10.37-10.39
Diluted EPS-11.71-10.37-10.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-738.49-10.37-10.39
Diluted EPS-11.71-10.37-10.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

