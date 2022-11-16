MTNL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore, down 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore in September 2022 down 22.18% from Rs. 305.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.99 crore in September 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 654.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 68.84 crore in September 2021.