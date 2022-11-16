MTNL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore, down 22.18% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore in September 2022 down 22.18% from Rs. 305.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.99 crore in September 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 654.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 68.84 crore in September 2021.
|MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|237.92
|250.72
|305.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|237.92
|250.72
|305.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|1.10
|1.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|132.98
|139.75
|120.21
|Depreciation
|183.65
|183.29
|190.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|215.07
|189.65
|234.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-294.88
|-263.07
|-241.31
|Other Income
|137.43
|149.83
|119.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-157.45
|-113.24
|-122.00
|Interest
|581.04
|540.15
|533.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-738.49
|-653.39
|-655.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-738.49
|-653.39
|-655.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-738.49
|-653.39
|-655.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-738.49
|-653.39
|-655.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.50
|0.32
|0.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-737.99
|-653.07
|-654.56
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.71
|-10.37
|-10.39
|Diluted EPS
|-11.71
|-10.37
|-10.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-738.49
|-10.37
|-10.39
|Diluted EPS
|-11.71
|-10.37
|-10.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
