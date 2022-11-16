English
    MTNL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore, down 22.18% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.92 crore in September 2022 down 22.18% from Rs. 305.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.99 crore in September 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 654.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 68.84 crore in September 2021.

    MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.92250.72305.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.92250.72305.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.101.101.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost132.98139.75120.21
    Depreciation183.65183.29190.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.07189.65234.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-294.88-263.07-241.31
    Other Income137.43149.83119.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-157.45-113.24-122.00
    Interest581.04540.15533.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-738.49-653.39-655.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-738.49-653.39-655.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-738.49-653.39-655.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-738.49-653.39-655.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.500.320.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-737.99-653.07-654.56
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.71-10.37-10.39
    Diluted EPS-11.71-10.37-10.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-738.49-10.37-10.39
    Diluted EPS-11.71-10.37-10.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

