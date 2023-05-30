MTNL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore, down 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.14% from Rs. 238.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 748.55 crore in March 2023 down 24.63% from Rs. 600.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.33 crore in March 2023 down 42.37% from Rs. 127.25 crore in March 2022.

MTNL shares closed at 19.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.