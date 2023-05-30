MTNL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore, down 8.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.14% from Rs. 238.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 748.55 crore in March 2023 down 24.63% from Rs. 600.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.33 crore in March 2023 down 42.37% from Rs. 127.25 crore in March 2022.
MTNL shares closed at 19.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.18
|227.41
|238.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|219.18
|227.41
|238.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|2.75
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|2.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|146.84
|129.82
|148.17
|Depreciation
|181.46
|181.34
|186.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|196.47
|224.03
|241.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-307.10
|-310.53
|-340.88
|Other Income
|198.97
|126.87
|281.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-108.13
|-183.66
|-59.59
|Interest
|640.94
|592.24
|538.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-749.07
|-775.90
|-597.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-749.07
|-775.90
|-597.69
|Tax
|-0.50
|--
|2.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-748.57
|-775.90
|-600.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-748.57
|-775.90
|-600.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.40
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-748.55
|-775.50
|-600.59
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.88
|-12.31
|-9.53
|Diluted EPS
|-11.88
|-12.31
|-9.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.88
|-12.31
|-9.53
|Diluted EPS
|-11.88
|-12.31
|-9.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
