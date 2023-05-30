English
    MTNL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore, down 8.14% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 219.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.14% from Rs. 238.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 748.55 crore in March 2023 down 24.63% from Rs. 600.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.33 crore in March 2023 down 42.37% from Rs. 127.25 crore in March 2022.

    MTNL shares closed at 19.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.18227.41238.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations219.18227.41238.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.512.75--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----2.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.84129.82148.17
    Depreciation181.46181.34186.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.47224.03241.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-307.10-310.53-340.88
    Other Income198.97126.87281.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-108.13-183.66-59.59
    Interest640.94592.24538.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-749.07-775.90-597.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-749.07-775.90-597.69
    Tax-0.50--2.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-748.57-775.90-600.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-748.57-775.90-600.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.400.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-748.55-775.50-600.59
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.88-12.31-9.53
    Diluted EPS-11.88-12.31-9.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.88-12.31-9.53
    Diluted EPS-11.88-12.31-9.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

