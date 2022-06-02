MTNL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.59 crore, down 24.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.59 crore in March 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 600.59 crore in March 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 602.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.25 crore in March 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 142.80 crore in March 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 21.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.30% over the last 12 months.