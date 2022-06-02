 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTNL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.59 crore, down 24.55% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.59 crore in March 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 600.59 crore in March 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 602.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.25 crore in March 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 142.80 crore in March 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 21.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.30% over the last 12 months.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.59 303.56 316.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 238.59 303.56 316.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.49 1.64 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.17 138.50 35.04
Depreciation 186.84 192.39 211.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 241.97 191.03 291.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -340.88 -220.00 -223.45
Other Income 281.29 112.76 154.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -59.59 -107.24 -68.89
Interest 538.11 552.43 531.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -597.69 -659.67 -600.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -597.69 -659.67 -600.04
Tax 2.91 -- 2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -600.61 -659.67 -602.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -600.61 -659.67 -602.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.39 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -600.59 -659.28 -602.07
Equity Share Capital 630.00 630.00 630.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.53 -10.46 -9.56
Diluted EPS -9.53 -10.46 -9.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.53 -10.46 -9.56
Diluted EPS -9.53 -10.46 -9.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam #MTNL #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
