MTNL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.59 crore, down 24.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.59 crore in March 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 600.59 crore in March 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 602.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.25 crore in March 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 142.80 crore in March 2021.
MTNL shares closed at 21.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.59
|303.56
|316.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.59
|303.56
|316.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.49
|1.64
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|148.17
|138.50
|35.04
|Depreciation
|186.84
|192.39
|211.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|241.97
|191.03
|291.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-340.88
|-220.00
|-223.45
|Other Income
|281.29
|112.76
|154.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.59
|-107.24
|-68.89
|Interest
|538.11
|552.43
|531.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-597.69
|-659.67
|-600.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-597.69
|-659.67
|-600.04
|Tax
|2.91
|--
|2.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-600.61
|-659.67
|-602.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-600.61
|-659.67
|-602.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.39
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-600.59
|-659.28
|-602.07
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.53
|-10.46
|-9.56
|Diluted EPS
|-9.53
|-10.46
|-9.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.53
|-10.46
|-9.56
|Diluted EPS
|-9.53
|-10.46
|-9.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited