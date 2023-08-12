English
    MTNL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, down 20.44% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in June 2023 down 20.44% from Rs. 250.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 851.93 crore in June 2023 down 30.45% from Rs. 653.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.42 crore in June 2023 down 159.13% from Rs. 70.05 crore in June 2022.

    MTNL shares closed at 20.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.48219.18250.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.48219.18250.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.721.51--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.33146.84139.75
    Depreciation165.64181.46183.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.93196.47189.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-320.13-307.10-263.07
    Other Income113.07198.97149.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-207.06-108.13-113.24
    Interest645.26640.94540.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-852.32-749.07-653.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-852.32-749.07-653.39
    Tax---0.50--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-852.32-748.57-653.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-852.32-748.57-653.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.390.020.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-851.93-748.55-653.07
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.52-11.88-10.37
    Diluted EPS-13.52-11.88-10.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.52-11.88-10.37
    Diluted EPS-13.52-11.88-10.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam #MTNL #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

