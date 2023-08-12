MTNL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore, down 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.48 crore in June 2023 down 20.44% from Rs. 250.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 851.93 crore in June 2023 down 30.45% from Rs. 653.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.42 crore in June 2023 down 159.13% from Rs. 70.05 crore in June 2022.

MTNL shares closed at 20.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.