MTNL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore, down 25.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 303.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 775.50 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 659.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 102.72% from Rs. 85.15 crore in December 2021.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.41 237.92 303.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.41 237.92 303.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.75 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.10 1.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.82 132.98 138.50
Depreciation 181.34 183.65 192.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 224.03 215.07 191.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -310.53 -294.88 -220.00
Other Income 126.87 137.43 112.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -183.66 -157.45 -107.24
Interest 592.24 581.04 552.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -775.90 -738.49 -659.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -775.90 -738.49 -659.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -775.90 -738.49 -659.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -775.90 -738.49 -659.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.40 0.50 0.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -775.50 -737.99 -659.28
Equity Share Capital 630.00 630.00 630.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.31 -11.71 -10.46
Diluted EPS -12.31 -11.71 -10.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.31 -11.71 -10.46
Diluted EPS -12.31 -11.71 -10.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited