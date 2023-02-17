MTNL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore, down 25.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 303.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 775.50 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 659.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 102.72% from Rs. 85.15 crore in December 2021.

MTNL shares closed at 22.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.