English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MTNL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore, down 25.09% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 303.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 775.50 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 659.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 102.72% from Rs. 85.15 crore in December 2021.

    MTNL shares closed at 22.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.41237.92303.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.41237.92303.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.75----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.101.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost129.82132.98138.50
    Depreciation181.34183.65192.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses224.03215.07191.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-310.53-294.88-220.00
    Other Income126.87137.43112.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-183.66-157.45-107.24
    Interest592.24581.04552.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-775.90-738.49-659.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-775.90-738.49-659.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-775.90-738.49-659.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-775.90-738.49-659.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.400.500.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-775.50-737.99-659.28
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.31-11.71-10.46
    Diluted EPS-12.31-11.71-10.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.31-11.71-10.46
    Diluted EPS-12.31-11.71-10.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam #MTNL #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am