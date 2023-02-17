MTNL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore, down 25.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 227.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 303.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 775.50 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 659.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 102.72% from Rs. 85.15 crore in December 2021.
MTNL shares closed at 22.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|227.41
|237.92
|303.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|227.41
|237.92
|303.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.75
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.10
|1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|129.82
|132.98
|138.50
|Depreciation
|181.34
|183.65
|192.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|224.03
|215.07
|191.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-310.53
|-294.88
|-220.00
|Other Income
|126.87
|137.43
|112.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-183.66
|-157.45
|-107.24
|Interest
|592.24
|581.04
|552.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-775.90
|-738.49
|-659.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-775.90
|-738.49
|-659.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-775.90
|-738.49
|-659.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-775.90
|-738.49
|-659.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.40
|0.50
|0.39
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-775.50
|-737.99
|-659.28
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.31
|-11.71
|-10.46
|Diluted EPS
|-12.31
|-11.71
|-10.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.31
|-11.71
|-10.46
|Diluted EPS
|-12.31
|-11.71
|-10.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited