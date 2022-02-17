MTNL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.56 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.56 crore in December 2021 down 15.79% from Rs. 360.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 659.28 crore in December 2021 down 3.37% from Rs. 637.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.15 crore in December 2021 down 27.28% from Rs. 117.09 crore in December 2020.

MTNL shares closed at 25.90 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.38% returns over the last 6 months and 115.83% over the last 12 months.