MTNL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.56 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 303.56 crore in December 2021 down 15.79% from Rs. 360.49 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 659.28 crore in December 2021 down 3.37% from Rs. 637.78 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.15 crore in December 2021 down 27.28% from Rs. 117.09 crore in December 2020.
MTNL shares closed at 25.90 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.38% returns over the last 6 months and 115.83% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|303.56
|305.73
|360.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|303.56
|305.73
|360.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.64
|1.03
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|138.50
|120.21
|103.11
|Depreciation
|192.39
|190.84
|214.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|191.03
|234.96
|248.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-220.00
|-241.31
|-208.29
|Other Income
|112.76
|119.31
|110.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.24
|-122.00
|-97.36
|Interest
|552.43
|533.01
|540.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-659.67
|-655.00
|-637.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-659.67
|-655.00
|-637.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-659.67
|-655.00
|-637.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-659.67
|-655.00
|-637.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.39
|0.44
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-659.28
|-654.56
|-637.78
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.46
|-10.39
|-10.12
|Diluted EPS
|-10.46
|-10.39
|-10.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.46
|-10.39
|-10.12
|Diluted EPS
|-10.46
|-10.39
|-10.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited