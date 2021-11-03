MTAR Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore, up 24.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore in September 2021 up 24.57% from Rs. 73.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.06 crore in September 2021 up 37.19% from Rs. 13.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021 up 32.04% from Rs. 24.25 crore in September 2020.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.19 in September 2020.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,766.45 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)