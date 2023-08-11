English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MTAR Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.16 crore, up 67.22% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.16 crore in June 2023 up 67.22% from Rs. 91.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2023 up 20.56% from Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2023 up 31.04% from Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2022.

    MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.34 in June 2022.

    MTAR Tech shares closed at 2,292.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 56.05% over the last 12 months.

    MTAR Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.16196.3391.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.16196.3391.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.62109.4543.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.45-9.23-9.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7630.5318.66
    Depreciation5.495.024.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6216.9912.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.1343.5921.00
    Other Income4.214.663.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3448.2524.82
    Interest5.685.602.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6642.6522.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6642.6522.43
    Tax6.8411.926.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8130.7416.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8130.7416.43
    Equity Share Capital30.7630.7630.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.449.995.34
    Diluted EPS6.449.995.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.449.995.34
    Diluted EPS6.449.995.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aerospace & Defence #Earnings First-Cut #MTAR Tech #MTAR Technologies #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!