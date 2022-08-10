 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTAR Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore, up 68.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore in June 2022 up 68.41% from Rs. 54.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2022 up 88.7% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2022 up 69.13% from Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,411.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.55% over the last 12 months.

MTAR Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.00 98.58 54.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.00 98.58 54.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.84 54.01 32.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.09 -15.74 -17.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.66 20.93 15.87
Depreciation 4.05 3.75 3.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.54 11.67 8.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.00 23.96 11.13
Other Income 3.82 2.44 2.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.82 26.40 13.73
Interest 2.39 2.57 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.43 23.83 12.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.43 23.83 12.55
Tax 6.00 4.02 3.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.43 19.81 8.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.43 19.81 8.71
Equity Share Capital 30.76 30.76 30.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.34 6.44 2.83
Diluted EPS 5.34 6.44 2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.34 6.44 2.83
Diluted EPS 5.34 6.44 2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:00 am
