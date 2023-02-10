 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTAR Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.72 crore in December 2022 up 138.3% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.96 crore in December 2022 up 112.69% from Rs. 23.96 crore in December 2021.

MTAR Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.17 125.85 78.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.17 125.85 78.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.43 61.00 40.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.25 -3.12 -13.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.33 20.85 17.15
Depreciation 4.72 4.49 3.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.51 11.95 11.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.43 30.67 19.11
Other Income 5.81 5.42 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.24 36.09 20.26
Interest 3.86 2.65 1.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.38 33.43 18.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.38 33.43 18.74
Tax 10.66 8.25 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.72 25.18 13.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.72 25.18 13.31
Equity Share Capital 30.76 30.76 30.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.31 8.19 4.32
Diluted EPS 10.31 8.19 4.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.31 8.19 4.32
Diluted EPS 10.31 8.19 4.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
