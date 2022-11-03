 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MTAR Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore, up 38.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore in September 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 91.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in September 2022 up 29.55% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,631.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.17% returns over the last 6 months and -7.62% over the last 12 months.

MTAR Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.18 91.01 91.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.18 91.01 91.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.09 43.85 30.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.12 -9.09 5.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.95 18.73 16.83
Depreciation 4.63 4.16 3.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.32 12.57 9.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.30 20.80 25.92
Other Income 5.37 3.81 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.67 24.60 28.50
Interest 2.68 2.39 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.99 22.21 27.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.99 22.21 27.11
Tax 8.31 6.00 8.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.69 16.22 19.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.69 16.22 19.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.69 16.22 19.05
Equity Share Capital 30.76 30.76 30.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 5.27 6.20
Diluted EPS 8.03 5.27 6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 5.27 6.20
Diluted EPS 8.03 5.27 6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aerospace &amp; Defence #Earnings First-Cut #MTAR Tech #MTAR Technologies #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.