MTAR Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore, up 38.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore in September 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 91.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in September 2022 up 29.55% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,631.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.17% returns over the last 6 months and -7.62% over the last 12 months.