    MTAR Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore, up 38.21% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore in September 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 91.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in September 2022 up 29.55% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2021.

    MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

    MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,631.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.17% returns over the last 6 months and -7.62% over the last 12 months.

    MTAR Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.1891.0191.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.1891.0191.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.0943.8530.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.12-9.095.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9518.7316.83
    Depreciation4.634.163.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3212.579.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3020.8025.92
    Other Income5.373.812.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6724.6028.50
    Interest2.682.391.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9922.2127.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.9922.2127.11
    Tax8.316.008.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6916.2219.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6916.2219.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.6916.2219.05
    Equity Share Capital30.7630.7630.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.035.276.20
    Diluted EPS8.035.276.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.035.276.20
    Diluted EPS8.035.276.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

