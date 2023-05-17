MTAR Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.40 crore, up 99.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.40 crore in March 2023 up 99.23% from Rs. 98.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in March 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.61 crore in March 2023 up 77.87% from Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2022.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.44 in March 2022.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,898.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and 32.22% over the last 12 months.