    MTAR Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.40 crore, up 99.23% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.40 crore in March 2023 up 99.23% from Rs. 98.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in March 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.61 crore in March 2023 up 77.87% from Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2022.

    MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.44 in March 2022.

    MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,898.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and 32.22% over the last 12 months.

    MTAR Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.40160.1798.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.40160.1798.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.55100.1354.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.51-24.39-15.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1222.7120.93
    Depreciation5.024.863.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1816.6811.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0440.1823.95
    Other Income4.555.752.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5945.9326.39
    Interest5.623.892.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.9742.0523.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.9742.0523.83
    Tax11.9010.604.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.0731.4519.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.0731.4519.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.0731.4519.80
    Equity Share Capital30.7630.7630.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1010.226.44
    Diluted EPS10.1010.226.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1010.226.44
    Diluted EPS10.1010.226.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aerospace & Defence #Earnings First-Cut #MTAR Tech #MTAR Technologies #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 06:28 pm