MTAR Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.16 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.16 crore in March 2021 up 12.28% from Rs. 61.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021 up 103.15% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.65 crore in March 2021 up 72.68% from Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2020.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2020.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,012.30 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)