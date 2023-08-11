MTAR Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.56 crore, up 67.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.56 crore in June 2023 up 67.64% from Rs. 91.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.34 crore in June 2023 up 25.41% from Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.62 crore in June 2023 up 34.28% from Rs. 28.76 crore in June 2022.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.27 in June 2022.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 2,292.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 56.05% over the last 12 months.