MTAR Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.01 crore, up 68.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.01 crore in June 2022 up 68.43% from Rs. 54.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.76 crore in June 2022 up 68.58% from Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,411.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.55% over the last 12 months.