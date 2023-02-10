MTAR Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.45 crore in December 2022 up 136.3% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.79 crore in December 2022 up 111.98% from Rs. 23.96 crore in December 2021.