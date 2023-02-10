MTAR Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.45 crore in December 2022 up 136.3% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.79 crore in December 2022 up 111.98% from Rs. 23.96 crore in December 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in December 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,706.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.88% returns over the last 6 months and -20.57% over the last 12 months.