    MTAR Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.17 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.45 crore in December 2022 up 136.3% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.79 crore in December 2022 up 111.98% from Rs. 23.96 crore in December 2021.

    MTAR Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.17126.1878.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.17126.1878.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.1361.0940.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.39-3.12-13.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7120.9517.15
    Depreciation4.864.633.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6812.3211.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1830.3019.11
    Other Income5.755.371.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.9335.6720.26
    Interest3.892.681.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.0532.9918.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.0532.9918.74
    Tax10.608.315.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.4524.6913.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.4524.6913.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.4524.6913.31
    Equity Share Capital30.7630.7630.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.228.034.32
    Diluted EPS10.228.034.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.228.034.32
    Diluted EPS10.228.034.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
