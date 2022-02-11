MTAR Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.10 crore, up 41.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.10 crore in December 2021 up 41.37% from Rs. 55.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021 up 50.37% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.96 crore in December 2021 up 35.75% from Rs. 17.65 crore in December 2020.

MTAR Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2020.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 2,063.95 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)