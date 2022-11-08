English
    MT Educare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore, down 5.92% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.92% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2022 down 68.04% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 356.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

    MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.

    MT Educare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.2011.088.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.2011.088.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.666.224.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.892.522.16
    Depreciation1.771.862.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.032.031.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.15-1.54-2.37
    Other Income0.051.740.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.100.19-1.95
    Interest1.681.532.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.78-1.34-4.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.78-1.34-4.19
    Tax-0.33-0.35-0.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.44-0.99-3.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.44-0.99-3.24
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.75-0.14-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.75-0.14-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.75-0.14-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.75-0.14-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #MT Educare #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm