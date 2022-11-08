MT Educare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore, down 5.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.92% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2022 down 68.04% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 356.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.