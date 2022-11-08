MT Educare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore, down 5.92% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.92% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2022 down 68.04% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 356.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.20
|11.08
|8.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.20
|11.08
|8.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.66
|6.22
|4.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.89
|2.52
|2.16
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.86
|2.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.03
|2.03
|1.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-1.54
|-2.37
|Other Income
|0.05
|1.74
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|0.19
|-1.95
|Interest
|1.68
|1.53
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.78
|-1.34
|-4.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.78
|-1.34
|-4.19
|Tax
|-0.33
|-0.35
|-0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.44
|-0.99
|-3.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.44
|-0.99
|-3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-0.14
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-0.14
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-0.14
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-0.14
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited