MT Educare Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, down 45.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in September 2021 down 45.57% from Rs. 16.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021 up 15.71% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021 down 83.42% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2020.

MT Educare shares closed at 8.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.98% over the last 12 months.