MT Educare Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore, down 63.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore in September 2020 down 63.9% from Rs. 44.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2020 down 248.37% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2020 down 69.9% from Rs. 18.24 crore in September 2019.

MT Educare shares closed at 11.15 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.41% returns over the last 6 months and -29.65% over the last 12 months.