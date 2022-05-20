 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MT Educare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 37.31% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in March 2022 down 37.31% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 down 97.83% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 7.91 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.62% over the last 12 months.

MT Educare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.95 4.04 6.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.95 4.04 6.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.35 2.54 3.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.41 2.53 4.17
Depreciation 2.26 2.93 3.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.09 2.08 6.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.15 -6.04 -11.63
Other Income 5.34 0.31 6.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.81 -5.73 -5.39
Interest 2.28 1.49 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.09 -7.22 -7.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.09 -7.22 -7.82
Tax 4.86 -0.34 11.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.94 -6.88 -19.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.94 -6.88 -19.29
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.93 -0.95 -2.67
Diluted EPS -1.93 -0.95 -2.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.93 -0.95 -2.67
Diluted EPS -1.93 -0.95 -2.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

