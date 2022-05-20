MT Educare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 37.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in March 2022 down 37.31% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 down 97.83% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 7.91 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.62% over the last 12 months.