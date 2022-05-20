MT Educare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 37.31% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in March 2022 down 37.31% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 19.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 down 97.83% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 7.91 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 7.62% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.95
|4.04
|6.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.95
|4.04
|6.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.35
|2.54
|3.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.41
|2.53
|4.17
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.93
|3.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.09
|2.08
|6.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.15
|-6.04
|-11.63
|Other Income
|5.34
|0.31
|6.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.81
|-5.73
|-5.39
|Interest
|2.28
|1.49
|2.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.09
|-7.22
|-7.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.09
|-7.22
|-7.82
|Tax
|4.86
|-0.34
|11.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.94
|-6.88
|-19.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.94
|-6.88
|-19.29
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-0.95
|-2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-0.95
|-2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-0.95
|-2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-0.95
|-2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes