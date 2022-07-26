 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MT Educare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in June 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022 down 63.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.29% over the last 12 months.

MT Educare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.08 3.95 13.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.08 3.95 13.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.22 4.35 4.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.52 3.41 3.21
Depreciation 1.86 2.26 3.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.03 6.09 4.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 -12.15 -1.75
Other Income 1.74 5.34 3.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -6.81 2.23
Interest 1.53 2.28 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.34 -9.09 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.34 -9.09 -0.13
Tax -0.35 4.86 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 -13.94 -1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 -13.94 -1.10
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -1.93 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.14 -1.93 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -1.93 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.14 -1.93 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

