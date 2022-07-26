MT Educare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in June 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022 down 63.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.29% over the last 12 months.