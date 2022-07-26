MT Educare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in June 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022 down 63.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 9.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.29% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.08
|3.95
|13.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.08
|3.95
|13.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.22
|4.35
|4.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|3.41
|3.21
|Depreciation
|1.86
|2.26
|3.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.03
|6.09
|4.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|-12.15
|-1.75
|Other Income
|1.74
|5.34
|3.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-6.81
|2.23
|Interest
|1.53
|2.28
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-9.09
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.34
|-9.09
|-0.13
|Tax
|-0.35
|4.86
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-13.94
|-1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-13.94
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-1.93
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-1.93
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-1.93
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-1.93
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited