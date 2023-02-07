 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MT Educare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 106.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

MT Educare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.34 8.20 4.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.34 8.20 4.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.79 4.66 2.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.43 2.89 2.53
Depreciation 2.28 1.77 2.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.28 3.03 2.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.45 -4.15 -6.04
Other Income 0.21 0.05 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.24 -4.10 -5.73
Interest 1.81 1.68 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.05 -5.78 -7.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.05 -5.78 -7.22
Tax -0.21 -0.33 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.85 -5.44 -6.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.85 -5.44 -6.88
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.75 -0.95
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.75 -0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.75 -0.95
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.75 -0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited