MT Educare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 106.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.