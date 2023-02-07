MT Educare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 106.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.08% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.