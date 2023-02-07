English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MT Educare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 106.56% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

    MT Educare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.348.204.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.348.204.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.794.662.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.892.53
    Depreciation2.281.772.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.283.032.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.45-4.15-6.04
    Other Income0.210.050.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-4.10-5.73
    Interest1.811.681.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.05-5.78-7.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.05-5.78-7.22
    Tax-0.21-0.33-0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.85-5.44-6.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.85-5.44-6.88
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.75-0.95
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.75-0.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.75-0.95
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.75-0.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited