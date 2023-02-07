MT Educare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 106.56% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 101.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.08% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.34
|8.20
|4.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.34
|8.20
|4.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.79
|4.66
|2.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.89
|2.53
|Depreciation
|2.28
|1.77
|2.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|3.03
|2.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.45
|-4.15
|-6.04
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.05
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-4.10
|-5.73
|Interest
|1.81
|1.68
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-5.78
|-7.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.05
|-5.78
|-7.22
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.33
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.85
|-5.44
|-6.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.85
|-5.44
|-6.88
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.75
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.75
|-0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.75
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.75
|-0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited