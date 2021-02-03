MT Educare Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, down 70.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in December 2020 down 70.98% from Rs. 42.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020 down 205.47% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2020 down 65.37% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2019.

MT Educare shares closed at 8.80 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -27.87% returns over the last 6 months and -42.48% over the last 12 months.