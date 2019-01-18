MT Educare Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore in December 2018 up 16.38% from Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2018 up 102.48% from Rs. 84.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2018 up 108.3% from Rs. 100.58 crore in December 2017.

MT Educare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 21.20 in December 2017.

MT Educare shares closed at 64.00 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.61% returns over the last 6 months and 11.79% over the last 12 months.