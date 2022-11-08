 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MT Educare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.

MT Educare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.05 18.40 16.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.05 18.40 16.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.24 11.61 8.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.26 3.67 3.18
Depreciation 2.41 2.33 3.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.84 3.43 3.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.71 -2.64 -2.07
Other Income 0.11 1.90 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.59 -0.74 -1.63
Interest 2.11 1.86 3.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.70 -2.60 -4.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.70 -2.60 -4.75
Tax 0.02 -0.53 -2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.72 -2.07 -2.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.72 -2.07 -2.71
Minority Interest -- -- 2.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.72 -2.07 --
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -0.29 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.29 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -0.29 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.29 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

