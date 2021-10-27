MT Educare Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore, down 53.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore in September 2021 down 53.24% from Rs. 34.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021 down 84.4% from Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2020.

MT Educare shares closed at 8.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.98% over the last 12 months.