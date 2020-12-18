MT Educare Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore, down 45.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore in September 2020 down 45.68% from Rs. 64.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 98.92% from Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2020 down 37.4% from Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2019.

MT Educare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2019.

MT Educare shares closed at 11.15 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.41% returns over the last 6 months and -29.65% over the last 12 months.