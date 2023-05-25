English
    MT Educare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in March 2023 up 9.62% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2023 down 278.75% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.45 crore in March 2023 down 503.3% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.MT Educare shares closed at 4.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.95% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.1413.608.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.1413.608.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.728.738.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.293.614.20
    Depreciation3.452.732.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.392.048.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.71-3.50-15.61
    Other Income1.810.688.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.90-2.82-6.94
    Interest2.022.652.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.92-5.47-9.46
    Exceptional Items-16.28----
    P/L Before Tax-49.20-5.47-9.46
    Tax-1.820.063.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.38-5.53-12.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.38-5.53-12.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-47.38-5.53-12.51
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.56-0.77-1.73
    Diluted EPS-6.56-0.77-1.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.56-0.77-1.73
    Diluted EPS-6.56-0.77-1.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

