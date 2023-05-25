MT Educare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in March 2023 up 9.62% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2023 down 278.75% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.45 crore in March 2023 down 503.3% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.
|MT Educare shares closed at 4.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.95% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.14
|13.60
|8.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.14
|13.60
|8.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.72
|8.73
|8.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.29
|3.61
|4.20
|Depreciation
|3.45
|2.73
|2.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.39
|2.04
|8.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.71
|-3.50
|-15.61
|Other Income
|1.81
|0.68
|8.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.90
|-2.82
|-6.94
|Interest
|2.02
|2.65
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.92
|-5.47
|-9.46
|Exceptional Items
|-16.28
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.20
|-5.47
|-9.46
|Tax
|-1.82
|0.06
|3.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.38
|-5.53
|-12.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.38
|-5.53
|-12.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-47.38
|-5.53
|-12.51
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.56
|-0.77
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-6.56
|-0.77
|-1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.56
|-0.77
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-6.56
|-0.77
|-1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited