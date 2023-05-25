MT Educare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.14 13.60 8.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.14 13.60 8.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.72 8.73 8.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.29 3.61 4.20 Depreciation 3.45 2.73 2.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.39 2.04 8.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.71 -3.50 -15.61 Other Income 1.81 0.68 8.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.90 -2.82 -6.94 Interest 2.02 2.65 2.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.92 -5.47 -9.46 Exceptional Items -16.28 -- -- P/L Before Tax -49.20 -5.47 -9.46 Tax -1.82 0.06 3.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.38 -5.53 -12.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.38 -5.53 -12.51 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -47.38 -5.53 -12.51 Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.56 -0.77 -1.73 Diluted EPS -6.56 -0.77 -1.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.56 -0.77 -1.73 Diluted EPS -6.56 -0.77 -1.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited