MT Educare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 111.84% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in March 2022 up 111.84% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 29.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 up 56.29% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 8.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.34 9.00 3.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.34 9.00 3.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.55 6.05 9.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.20 3.48 4.35
Depreciation 2.39 3.98 5.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.81 3.81 9.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.61 -8.31 -24.55
Other Income 8.68 0.36 8.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.94 -7.95 -15.61
Interest 2.52 1.87 4.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.46 -9.81 -19.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.46 -9.81 -19.89
Tax 3.05 -0.22 9.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.51 -9.60 -29.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.51 -9.60 -29.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.51 -9.60 -29.41
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.73 -1.33 -4.07
Diluted EPS -1.73 -1.33 -4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.73 -1.33 -4.07
Diluted EPS -1.73 -1.33 -4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

