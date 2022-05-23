MT Educare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 111.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in March 2022 up 111.84% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 29.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 up 56.29% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 8.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|MT Educare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.34
|9.00
|3.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.34
|9.00
|3.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.55
|6.05
|9.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.20
|3.48
|4.35
|Depreciation
|2.39
|3.98
|5.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.81
|3.81
|9.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.61
|-8.31
|-24.55
|Other Income
|8.68
|0.36
|8.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.94
|-7.95
|-15.61
|Interest
|2.52
|1.87
|4.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.46
|-9.81
|-19.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.46
|-9.81
|-19.89
|Tax
|3.05
|-0.22
|9.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.51
|-9.60
|-29.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.51
|-9.60
|-29.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.51
|-9.60
|-29.41
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|-1.33
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|-1.33
|-4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|-1.33
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|-1.33
|-4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited