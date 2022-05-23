MT Educare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 111.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in March 2022 up 111.84% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 29.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 up 56.29% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 8.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.