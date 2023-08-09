English
    MT Educare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.68 crore, down 31.07% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.68 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2023 down 126.24% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 19.5% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    MT Educare shares closed at 4.10 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.19% over the last 12 months.

    MT Educare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.689.1418.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.689.1418.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.648.7211.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.932.293.67
    Depreciation2.833.452.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.8227.393.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.54-32.71-2.64
    Other Income5.991.811.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.55-30.90-0.74
    Interest2.812.021.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.36-32.92-2.60
    Exceptional Items---16.28--
    P/L Before Tax-4.36-49.20-2.60
    Tax0.33-1.82-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.69-47.38-2.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.69-47.38-2.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.69-47.38-2.07
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-6.56-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.65-6.56-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-6.56-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.65-6.56-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

