MT Educare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.68 crore, down 31.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.68 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2023 down 126.24% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 19.5% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

MT Educare shares closed at 4.10 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.19% over the last 12 months.