MT Educare Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.35 crore, down 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.35 crore in June 2021 down 17.13% from Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 up 62.66% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021 down 5.16% from Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2020.

MT Educare shares closed at 7.95 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and -42.39% over the last 12 months.