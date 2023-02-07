MT Educare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 42.33% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.