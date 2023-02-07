 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MT Educare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 42.33% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

MT Educare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.60 17.05 9.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.60 17.05 9.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.73 9.24 6.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.61 4.26 3.48
Depreciation 2.73 2.41 3.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.04 4.84 3.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.50 -3.71 -8.31
Other Income 0.68 0.11 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.82 -3.59 -7.95
Interest 2.65 2.11 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.47 -5.70 -9.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.47 -5.70 -9.81
Tax 0.06 0.02 -0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.53 -5.72 -9.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.53 -5.72 -9.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.53 -5.72 -9.60
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.79 -1.33
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.79 -1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.79 -1.33
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.79 -1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited